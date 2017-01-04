PSNI appeal over suspected arson attack in Currynierin

Detectives in Derry have issued an appeal for witnesses and information following the report of an arson attack on a house in the Stoneburn Place area of Currynierin.

Detective Constable Kavanagh said: “At approximately 10.30pm on Monday January 2, police received the report of a house fire in the Stoneburn Place area of Currynierin.

“It is believed that the premises was deliberately set alight. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1074 on 02/01/17.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”