PSNI lambasted after man shot in Shantallow

The PSNI in Derry have "very serious questions" to answer about how they are dealing with armed gangs within the city, according to Sinn Fein councillor, Sandra Duffy.

Colr. Duffy was speaking after a man was shot in the Shantallow area on Sunday evening.

“Once again, tonight [Sunday] we have a man being shot," said Colr. Duffy.

“This follows several incidents in this area and across the city over recent months.

“This has included a number of young men being shot in the legs; shots being fired into houses and armed gangs trying to enter houses."

Colr. Duffy claimed that the feeling within the local community is that the armed gangs are able to "act with impunity".

“The community wants these actions to stop. And it’s important to repeat the message that there is no place for guns on the streets of our city.

“But there are also very serious questions here about how the PSNI is handling these incidents. There is a growing perception in the community that these armed gangs are operating with impunity."

Colr. Duffy continued: “The PSNI need to step up to the mark and tell the public exactly what they are doing about this, and that needs to go beyond giving stock answers.

“The people of this city have a right to know what the PSNI is doing to bring to book those responsible for these attacks before someone loses their life.”

The 'Journal' contacted the PSNI to ask if they wished to comment on what Colr. Duffy said.