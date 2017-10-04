PSNI launch Operation Exposure in Derry

Police in Derry have launched a social media campaign designed to tackle crime.

Operation Exposure is used by the PSNI throughout the North.

The police share images on Facebook of people they would like to interview in connection with various alleged crimes.

"In Op Exposure there will always be a presumption of innocence of all the images we release but we need your help to identify this person to prove or disprove their involvement," said PSNI Foyle on Facebook.

"If you are in this image then we would also encourage you to contact us.

"As soon as we have the confirmed identification we will remove the image."

Earlier on Wednesday, local police shared two images on Facebook of men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary at Christchurch in Derry last month.