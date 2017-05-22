Robbery attempt culprit made off on small bike

A child’s bike is believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle after an attempted robbery at a shop in Derry city centre over the weekend.

The culprit produced a knife during the incident at a commercial premises on Abercorn Road on Saturday morning.

Detectives at Strand Road have launched an appeal for information.

PSNI Detective Constable Kavanagh said: “It was reported that at approximately 11.20am a male entered the shop brandishing a knife and made off on a small black bicycle on the Abercorn Road in the direction of Carlisle Road.

“Detectives are investigating and would appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 525 20/05/2017. Alternatively, information can be given to the crime stoppers charity anonymously by telephoning 0800 555111.”