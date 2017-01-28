Security alert branded a ‘disgraceful attack on community’

Those responsible for a security alert at a Derry housing estate need to answer to the community for their actions, Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy has said.

Colr. Duffy was speaking as Army Technical Officers this afternoon arrived at the scene of the alert at Earhart Park.

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy.

The area remained cordoned off this afternoon, following the evacuation of a number of families in the area.

Some people have been taking shelter in Shantallow Community Centre, while others have gone to stay with relatives.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that two suspect devices have been located in the area, one on top of a car and one under the same vehicle.

A PSNI helicopter was also patrolling the area earlier today, while a heavy police presence remained at the scene.

Colr. Duffy said: “This is a disgraceful attack on the community, which is causing disruption to families on a Saturday afternoon when people have things to be doing.

“You have young families in this estate being evacuated from their homes. It is disgraceful and shouldn’t be happening.

“There are a lot of bungalows there with older people and people with disabilities who have been affected by this, and the people who have caused this need to answer why.”