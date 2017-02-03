Security stepped up at Brandywell perimeter

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed confirmation that additional security is to be placed around the perimeter of the Brandywell Stadium during construction work.

The move comes after representations were made by Councillor Logue following a number of concerns being raised by residents.

Councillor Logue said: “I have been dealing with a number of complaints from local residents since the work at the stadium began.

“The residents are experiencing a lot of upheaval currently, which is to be expected, however they are also feeling very vulnerable and open to crime.

“In the past, these residents were being tormented by youths using their back yards to gain entry to the stadium. This was resolved by razor wire being installed on top of the wall.

“While at the moment a lot of the annoyance seemed to be coming from the front of their homes they feel it is only a matter of time before something starts at the rear.

“There are many elderly and vulnerable people living along this stretch of the development and they presently feel very fearful, not just of anti social behaviour but also of crime.”

Colr. Logue said she has had a number of meetings with the council officials, contractors and Community Restorative Justice to see if additional security could be put in place. “I am pleased that they will now be putting additional measures,” she said.

The redevelopment work at the Brandywell site is scheduled to continue for most of 2017.