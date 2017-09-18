Serious accident closes Derry to Belfast road

The main Derry to Belfast road has been closed this morning following a serious road traffic collision in the Drumahoe area.

There are no details released as yet regarding injuries, but the PSNI have advised motorists that a number of diversions have been put in place as a result of the accident.

Drivers are being diverted on to Tirbracken Road and Tamnaherin Road.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.”

The accident is the second serious accident in the north west over the last few days.

Police have now confirmed that an 18-year-old girl died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Fyfin Road between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “At around 10am police received a report that a car had left the road close to junction of Fyfin Road and Concess Road.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Fyfin Road early this morning and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact local officers in Strabane or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 398 of 16/09/17.”