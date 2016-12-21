Shots fired at house in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident in Derry’s Waterside on Tuesday night.

Two shots were fired through the living room window of a house in the Bonds Street area just after 10.35pm.

Police said a man, aged in his 40s, was in the house at the time but was not injured.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact detectives at Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1328 of 20/12/16.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”