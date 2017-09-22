'Shots fired' at house in Derry

Police are investigating reports that masked men fired shots during an incident near a house in Derry on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the Dove Gardens area of the city.

Chief Inspector Paul McCracken said: “It was reported to police that shortly after 11pm a number of masked males attempted to smash the front door of the property. The suspects did not gain entry to the house, however, they are reported to have smashed windows of a vehicle parked outside. The two occupants of the house were not physically injured in the incident.

“Police are investigating reports that shots were fired during the incident," he said.

Chief Inspector McCracken added: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the Dove Gardens area at the time of the incident and saw any suspicious activity, or who knows anything about the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1641 of 21/09/17.

“Alternatively, if someone wishes to provide information anonymously, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”