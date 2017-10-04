Shots fired at house in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of shots being fired at residential premises in the Clon Elagh area of Derry last night (Tuesday) at approximately 10.20pm.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “While fortunately no one was in the premises at the time of this incident those responsible displayed a sheer recklessness and disregard for human life that most of us cannot fathom.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact Detectives at Criminal Investigation Branch, Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1384 03/10/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”