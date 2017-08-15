Sisters reported missing found safe and well in Northern Ireland

Two sisters who were reported missing have been found safe and well in Northern Ireland say police.

Police Scotland issued an appeal for help with locating Grace Elizabeth McKinney, eight, and Kara McKinney, five, on Monday.

The girls are thought to have travelled to Northern Ireland with their father recently.

"We can confirm that Grace and Kara McKinney, who were missing from Perthshire, have been traced safe and well in Northern Ireland," said Tayside Police.

"There was a great response from the public and we'd like to thank you for sharing the original appeal and for providing information which resulted in Grace and Kara being traced."