‘Suitcase’ security alert in Derry city centre

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Derry’s city centre.

Eyewitnesses have reported that the object is a silver/grey small suitcase discovered beside a bin in the Strand Road and close to a number of local hotels.

A number of buildings in the area are believed to have been evacuated, and cordons have been erected across a section of the city centre.

There are unconfirmed reports that Army Technical Officers have been tasked to the scene.

Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper said there was major disruption in the city centre this afternoon.

Colr. Cooper said: “I would be hoping in the next couple of hours this will be resolved.

“In the mean-time I would urge people to avoid that area of Lower Great James Street and the Strand Road area from the Travelodge to the City Hotel and to the pedestrianised area of the city centre.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in Queens Quay in Derry following the discovery of a suspicious bag in the area.

“Police are appealing to anyone who believes this bag may belong to them to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting 463 of 12/10/17.

“Diversions are in place between Harbour Square roundabout and Strand Road. Great James Street is also closed at junction of Little James Street.”