Surprise for Derry police after they stop two cars at same time

Police in Derry got more than they bargained for when they stopped two cars at the same time for motoring offences.

One of the drivers stopped by police was found to be over the limit and the other was the subject of a European arrest warrant.

"Occasionally, when we stop a car we open a can of worms," wrote the PSNI on social media.

"However, it's not that often that we open two cans at the same time.

"One of our Road Policing patrols from Maydown, working in the Derry City and Strabane [District] area, recently stopped two cars for motoring offences at the same time.

"One driver turned out to be over the drink drive limit and the other was the subject of a European arrest warrant! It always pays to dig a little deeper," the police said.