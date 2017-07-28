Suspended sentence for disorderly

A 19-years-old man who assaulted someone by throwing a bottle at them has had a four month sentence suspended for 18 months.
Dean Elliott, of Rose Court, admittedthe lesser charge of disorderly behaviour because the injured party declined to make a complaint.
The incident occurred in the Shipquay Street area on December 22, last year.
Derry Magistate’s Court heard the defendant remembers throwing a bottle at someone he believed was intimidating him on the night in question.
