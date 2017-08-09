Takeaway trip leads to £6,000 damage

A teenager who was persuaded to take his friend’s uncle’s van to go and get a McDonald’s caused more than £6,000 worth of damage to the vehicle Derry Magistrate’s Court has heard.

Oisin McGowan (18) of Tivoli Park in the city admitted a series of driving offences that occurred on January 1.

The Magistrate’s Court was told on Monday that police saw two males at a Transit Van in Templemore Sports Complex car park.

They noticed the van was damaged and were told that the van had been parked up at an address in the city.

Inquiries revealed that the defendant and a juvenile, the owner’s nephew, had taken the van.

During t interview McGowan admitted taking the vehicle and causing the damage, which was set at £6,300.

The court was told that damage had also been caused to the ‘drive thru’ at McDonald’s but no price had been set on that.

A defence solicitor told the court her client had been with the juvenile and they fancied getting something to eat.

She said McGowan was prevailed upon to take the van as he had a licence and he felt under peer pressure.

The solicitor said there was ‘no malice’ in the actions and added that McGowan had offered to pay for the damage that was caused to the van.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that young people had to realise “they could not take someone’s vehicle, drive it, cause serious damage without consequences”.

McGowan was fined £750 at the magistrate’s Court and disqualified from driving for 12 months.