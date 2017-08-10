Taxi damage: Fresh PSNI appeal

Police in Derry have reissued an appeal for information concerning criminal damage to a taxi on the Northland Road last weekend.

PSNI Sergeant Sweeney said: “ The taxi, a silver coloured Citroen Xsara, was travelling along the Northland Road at around 11.30pm on Saturday when it was approached by a male who jumped onto the bonnet of the car and then smashed the driver’s side window with his fist.

“He is described as being aged in his 20’s, of slim build with dark hair. Following the incident, the male made off on foot in the direction of the Glen Road with several others.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1622 05/08/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”