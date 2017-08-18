Teenage escort found during house search in Derry

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard today how when police searched a house in the Waterside area of the city they found a 19-year-old Hungarian woman working as an escort.

The revelation came during a hearing in the case involving Jozeph Pinter (45) of Moore Street in Derry where a forfeiture application was being made in respect of money found in the premises.

The court heard that police suspected there may be a brothel operating at the address and raided it on March 27 this year.

They found the 19-year-old Hungarian woman who said she had been brought into to Ireland days before through Dublin.

A search of the premises uncovered more than £1,400, along with 200 euros and more than 11,000 Hungarian forints.

The order of forfeiture was granted.