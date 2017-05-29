Tiger Woods arrested

Golf star, Tiger Woods, has been arrested.

The 14 time major winner was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the early hours of Monday morning.

Woods, 41, was arrested at 3a.m. in Jupiter, Florida and was released a while later.

Woods had been recovering from a fourth operation on his back.

Writing in his blog on his website last week, he said: "It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years.