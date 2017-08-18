Translink ‘monitoring’ route after bus attack

Translink have confirmed that they are now monitoring a Derry bus service following an attack in which two windows were smashed.

Buses to the Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank were suspended on Tuesday night following the attack on the Ringfort Road.

A Translink spokesperson condemned the attack, which resulted in services being withdrawn for the rest of the evening. She said: “We can confirm an incident occurred on Tuesday evening at around 6pm involving an Ulsterbus FY11 service in the Ringfort Road area in which two bus windows were broken. No passengers or staff were injured. We condemn all instances of anti-social behaviour and this service was curtailed to ensure passenger and staff safety.”

She confirmed on Wednesday: “The service resumed as normal this morning. We continue to liaise with community representatives and monitor the situation.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley appealed for stone attacks on buses in the Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank areas of the city to cease.

Councillor McGinley said: “These attacks could result in serious injuries to the bus driver and passengers or lead to a major road traffic accident. I would call on the local community to support Translink staff in helping to deliver a safe affordable service to the area by using any influence they have with the young people involved to desist immediately.

“A lot of the time this comes down to peer pressure and the intervention of parents, groups and organisations working on the ground in the area can make a massive difference,” he added.