Trio ran off from Derry crash scene

Police have confirmed reports that three people ran off from the scene of a three vehicle accident in which six people including a child were injured in Derry on Wednesday.

Eyewitness, Sinn Fein Councillor Colly Kelly has described a horrific scene in which several people, including a pregnant woman and a child, were injured in the accident.

The accident occurred on the Hollyhall Road between Glenowen and Creggan.

A PSNI spokesman Just before 2.55pm police received a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Hollyhall Road.

He said: “Police attended and six people, including a child, were taken to hospital for treatment following the road traffic collision.

“No injuries are believed to be life threatening.”

He added: “At this time it is believed that three people from one of the cars involved made off from the scene. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Paramedics tended to those injured at the scene of the accident.

Colr. Kelly said he had been having lunch in Creggan Country Park, when he heard the noise of the collision carrying right across the reservoir.

“I heard this smash, then another smash, and then the horn of the car going. I thought: That’s a crash,” he told the ‘Journal’.

“I hope all those injured make a quick recovery,” he said.