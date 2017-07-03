Tunnel robbery: appeal for witnesses

An appeal for witnesses has been issued following a gang robbery inside a tunnel in Derry.

A young man was set upon and assaulted by three or four men as he walked through the tunnel linking Carnhill and Galliagh in the early ours of Friday morning.

Detectives have appealed for information following the robbery.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Shortly after 3am as a 24-year-old man was walking through the tunnel he was assaulted by three/ four unknown males.

“They demanded that he hand over his wallet, which he did. The assailants then fled the scene in the direction of Carnhill estate.

“The injured party attended hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Police would appeal to anyone who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in this area to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 487 26/06/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Tony Hassan has appealed for anyone with information about an assault and robbery of a young man at a tunnel connecting Carnhill and Galliagh in the early hours of Friday morning to come forward.

Councillor Hassan said: “This must have been a very shocking experience for this young man and I hope he makes a full recovery.

“Those who would carry out such actions do so without any care for those they may hurt in the process.

“I would appeal for anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police straight away.”