Two arrested after shooting released unconditionally

Two men arrested in connection with a shooting in Creggan last month have been released unconditionally.

The two men, aged 36 and 49, were arrested in the city on Wednesday by officers from the Serious Crime Branch investigating the shooting and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg inside a bookmakers shop on Central Drive on March 27. He was taken from the scene to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police on Wednesday they the investigation was ongoing and issued a fresh appeal for information regarding the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate and would appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Serious Crime Branch on 101, quoting reference number 1169 of 27/03/17.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by telephoning 0800 555 111.”