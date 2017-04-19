Two arrested in connection with shooting at bookmakers

Officers from the Serious Crime Branch investigating a shooting incident in the Creggan last month, 27 March have arrested two men today.

The men, aged 36 and 49, were arrested in the city this morning and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in the incident inside a bookmakers shop on Central Drive on March 27.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate and would appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Serious Crime Branch on 101, quoting reference number 1169 of 27/03/17.

“Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by telephoning 0800 555 111.”