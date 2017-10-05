Two men arrested in connection with DERRY burglary

Police in Derry have arrested two men in connection with a burglary in the city in September.

The arrests came less than 24 hours after the police issued pictures of two men on social media they wanted to talk to in connection with a burglary at Christ Church last month.

Two men, aged 22 and 23 years-old respectively, are both currently in custody and are helping police with their enquiries.

The photos posted online by the police are part of an initiative to use the reach of social media to tackle crime.

The initiative is known as Operation Exposure and is widely used by the PSNI throughout the North.

"In Op Exposure there will always be a presumption of innocence of all the images we release but we need your help to identify this person to prove or disprove their involvement," said PSNI Foyle on Facebook.

"If you are in this image then we would also encourage you to contact us.

"As soon as we have the confirmed identification we will remove the image."