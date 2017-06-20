‘Very dangerous’ to lower suspension

A judge has said it is ‘ludicrous’ that the court cannot impose penalty points on people who drive a car in a dangerous condition.

District Judge Barney McElholm made the comment as 22-year-old Ryan James Curry appeared at the local magistrate’s court.

Curry, of Avish Road, Eglinton, was driving a car with a lowered suspension when he was stopped by police on November 8, 2016.

The judge fined him £400 and said ‘this is a very, very dangerous practice of interfering with a suspension in order to look cool’.