VIDEO: Mystery man caught on camera defacing Derry homes

Police in Derry are trying to identify a man who was filmed defacing homes in the city with graffiti last week.

The incident took place in the Chapel Road area during the Hallowe'en fireworks finale on Tuesday October 31.

The man can be clearly observed defacing the house with graffiti.

One local resident caught the man on camera but his identity remains a mystery.

"Police responded to a report at approximately 8:40pm of a male daubing graffiti on the side of properties," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Police conducted a search of the area, however, officers were unable to locate the suspect."

The spokepserson added: "Police are appealing to anyone who has any information about this to contact officers at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1496 of 31/10/17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."