WATCH: Inside the House of Horrors

The husband and wife at the centre of the so-called ‘House of Horrors’ sexual abuse case have been jailed.

Keith Baker, 61, was sentenced to 15 years in jail and a further five years on licence and his wife 56, received a three-year sentence of which 18 months will be served in jail and the remainder on licence after they imprisoned and sexually abused a disabled woman for eight years at their Craigavon home.

General view of numbers 3 and 4 Drumellan Mews in Craigavon. (Photo Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker Press)

