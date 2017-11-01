Windows damaged at house in Derry

Police in Derry have appealed for information after windows were damaged at a house in Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives at Strand Road said they are investigating the incident of criminal damage in the area of Glenside Gardens in the Glen area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said that shortly after 2am today, a male “damaged several windows in a property”.

The spokesperson said: “If you can provide police with any information please contact 101 and quote police reference number 458 1/11/2017 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”