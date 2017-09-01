Woman hospitalised after serious assault near DERRY play-park

A woman was admitted to hospital after a serious assault near a play-park in Derry.

The alleged incident occurred between 5pm and 7.30pm in the Glenbank Road area of the city, close to a play-park on Thursday August 24.

The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

These injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

Detective Inspector Winters appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information in relation to it to contact Detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 275 29/08/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.