Woman killed in collision outside Derry

Police have confirmed that a 48-year-old woman has died as a result of a road traffic collision on the main Derry to Belfast road.

The collision on the Glenshane Road outside Derry occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Police have confirmed the woman was a pedestrian.

PSNI Inspector Gregory Smyth said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision.

“If you have any information that could help with our investigation, please contact police at Strand Road on telephone number 101, quoting reference 117 of 18/9/17.”

The road remains closed with diversions in place at Tirbracken Road and Tamnaherin Road.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.