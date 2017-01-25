‘Criminals preying on our communities’ rob shop

A Sinn Féin councillor has urged anyone with information about the robbery of a shop in the city on Tuesday night to contact police.

Councillor Colly Kelly made the call after a shop at the junction of Creggan Hill and Westway was robbed.

He said: “There is only so much the owners of such premises can do to protect staff and their businesses against these criminals preying on our communities.

“I would urge anyone with information on this robbery to contact the police.”