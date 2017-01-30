Critically ill Derry toddler needs heart transplant

Spare a thought for critically ill Derry toddler, Brayden Moore.

Three year-old Brayden is from the Seven Oaks area of Derry and is currently waiting on a heart transplant in Newcastle in England.

Brayden’s parents Ciaran and Andrena have had to take a considerable length of time off from work to be with their little son in hospital.

Friends and relatives set-up a GoFundMe.com page to help Brayden and his family with mounting financial costs.

A goal of £600 was set but was surpassed within a few hours.

At the time of publishing this article the page had raised more than £2,000.

If you would like to donate visit the Brayden the Soldier GoFundMe.com page.