Cross-border information

Cross-border workers and employers have been invited to attend a free Breakfast Tax Information Seminar in the city.

The event has been organised by Derry’s Chamber of Commerce in association with EURES Cross Border Partnership.

It will be staged in the Bishop’s Gate Hotel in Derry on Thursday, May 25 from 8.30 am to 10 am.

Topics covered will include redundancy payments, tax and pension considerations and medical/benefit entitlements for the cross-border workers.

The event will look at the implications for employers who employ cross-border workers, addressing key issues such as payroll and tax. It will close with a question and answer session.

To book a place at the event email: laverne@londonderrychamber.co.uk