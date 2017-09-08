Cross bow arrow found in dead rabbit at Gransha Park

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a report of arrows being found in the grounds of Gransha Park on Tuesday last, September 5.

PSNI Sergeant Gary Breen said: “Police received a report shortly before 6pm on Tuesday that two arrows had been found in the grounds and one was lodged in a dead rabbit.

“To use a cross bow, persons must be aged 17 or older. Using such an instrument, or a bow and arrow in a public space has implications for public safety and somebody could be seriously injured.

“Such instruments can inflict unnecessary suffering to animals and anyone found to target animals with a crossbow could face prosecution.

“No animal should be made to endure cruelty and we ask members of the public to report suspected incidents to the authorities.”

He added: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a person/persons using/firing arrows to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference 1008 of 05/09/17.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”