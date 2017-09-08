Culmore Park consultation to get under way

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan is calling on residents to air their views on what they want to see within Culmore Country Park.

Consultation will begin during a family fun day on Saturday, September 23 being organised by the Culmore Community Partnership and the council.

Colr. Hassan said: “This will be one of the biggest fun day festivals in the city this summer and the Mayor Maoliosa McHugh will be officially opening the country park and start the consultation.

“The consultation will last for a number of months and will be run in different locations in the Culmore area. It will also involve the local schools in the area and I would ask as many people as possible to get involved.”

Colr. Hassan said the Culmore Steering Group, established in late 2014 to explore the development of an integrated sport, recreation and community facilities plan, has now developed into Culmore Community Partnership, which is working closely with the council on key projects. “The progression of the Culmore District Park -Landfill Site Masterplan which is now in place has agreed the development of a 3G pitch facility at Thornhill College and the development of a Community Centre for the Culmore area.

“Sinn Féin believe all these projects have the potential to transform the social and physical infrastructure within the area. The new GAA club Cú Chulainns that has been set up in Culmore will go a long way to help loads of activities for the kids in the area.”