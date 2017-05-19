Culmore traffic ‘humps’ measures welcomed

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has welcomed Transport NI plans to install traffic calming measures on the Ballynagard Road in Culmore.

Colr. Dobbins said double humps will be installed along the road as a safety measure.

She said: “With Culmore Square residents I have been pushing Transport NI for measures to be put in place along this dangerous road.

“I am now in receipt of the plans to install five double humps along this stretch of road with the intention of reducing the speed of vehicles in this built up area. This issue with speed has been raised on numerous occasions, as is the parking of commercial vehicles and containers that use the residential junctions for turning and parking.

“I welcome the humps as it will slow down the vehicles, but myself and the residents would like to see double yellow lines also included in the plans. I would therefore encourage residents to forward their support for parking restrictions to be included.”