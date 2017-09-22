Cultural celebration today for Greater Shantallow area

A big ‘Culture Night Ireland’ is promised at Studio 2 today as Greater Shantallow Community Arts celebrates two firsts.

The GSCA at will be holding its inaugural official Culture Night Ireland event at the new premises in Skeoge and celebrating the first birthday of the city’s only Comhaltas - Baile Na gCailleach.

Other events will see taster sessions in the dance, drama and music classes that emanate from the centre, as well as a children’s disco late afternoon.

The Mayor of the city will be on hand to unveil a newly commissioned Comhaltas Room portrait by award-winning artist Tommy Long. This will be followed by a special seisiun and a chance to share in traditional music, song, dance and language. The slow seisiun will begin at 8pm followed by unveiling at 9pm and usual seisiun until late, with refreshments available.

In conjunction with the all-island celebration of arts, heritage and culture, all events on the day are free of charge.

Studio 2 Artistic Director Ollie Green said: “We would love to see all sections of our community come along and join in the craic.”

He added: “I hope people might use this as an opportunity to see what we offer here at Studio 2 and get something out of the taster sessions. It’s important we all play our part in celebrating the 13th Culture Night Ireland in what will be its biggest programme yet.”

A warm welcome is extended to the many traditional musicians out there as well (even those playing at other ‘Culture Night’ gigs) to come along and enjoy ceol agus craic!!