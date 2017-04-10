Currynierin play park approved by Planning Committee

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson has welcomed the green light given to a new play park in Currynierin by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee this week.

The park will be constructed on the open space at the corner of the Ardmore and Tullymore roads.

He said: “This development will provide play facilities in an area that has received little investment over recent years. I would like to congratulate council officers on the plans and for designing a state of the art play park catering for a wide range of age groups. And for taking the community’s needs into account by incorporating an area for ball games which is vital for the young people of the area. This development has the potential to transform the entire community by utilising an area that had been a hot-spot for anti social behaviour into a space that will be open and welcoming to everyone.”