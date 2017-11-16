Cyclist 'critical' after collision with van on major Co Derry road

Part of a major County Derry road remains closed due to a serious collision.

The Glenshane Road has been closed in both directions between the turn-offs for Maghera and Knockcloghrim, following an incident involving a transit van and a cyclist.

A cyclist in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital, police have said. The driver of the other vehicle is not believed to have been injured.

Inspector Andrew Archibald has appealed to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road this morning between 8.10 – 8.30am and may have witnessed this incident, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 225 of 16/11/17.