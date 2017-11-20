Cyclist dies following collision with van in Co. Derry

Police have confirmed a man has died following a road traffic collision in County Derry on Thursday (November 16).

The collision, involving a van and a cyclist, occurred on the on the Glenshane Road near the turn-off for Maghera, around 8:30am.

The cyclist, aged in his 20s, passed away in hospital on Saturday, November 18, from his injuries.

Inspector Andrew Archibald said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road between 8:10am and 8:30am on Thursday morning, November 16, and has any information they believe could help the investigation, or who may have witnessed the collision to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 225 of 16/11/17.”