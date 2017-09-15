Cyclists complete cycling challenge for Derry charity

Dozens of local cyclists have completed an epic 200km cycle to raise funds for Derry charity Children in Crossfire.

A total of 44 cyclists set off from Da Vinci’s Hotel last Friday and spent three days on the road along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Those taking part were kitted out with new cycle tops thanks to James O’Hara & Sons Motors, JC Halliday & Sons, Aspire Health and Testari.

The cycling adventure was designed to “captures the magic and extraordinary beauty of the North west of Ireland in all its glory”.

“This is Children in Crossfire’s sixth annual cycle and we are delighted to be working with the O’Hara and Halliday families,” a spokesman said.

The itinerary saw the group departing from Da Vinci’s Hotel in Derry and cycling through Bridgend, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny, Hilltop, Kilmacrennan, Creeslough, Dunfanaghy, Gortahork, Magheraroarty, Bloody Foreland, Derrybeg, Bunbeg, Gweedore, Dungloe, and then returning via Glenveagh National Park, Churchhill and Letterkenny.

Each participant was tasked with raising £250 for Children in Crossfire.