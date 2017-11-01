Daniel follows Hume and Neeson with prestigious award in Chicago

Daniel O’Donnell has been awarded the prestigious 2017 iBAM! Award for his lifelong contribution to Irish music and culture globally.

The Donegal man was honoured at a gala awards dinner during the annual awards in Chicago, which has the largest population of people of Irish heritage outside of Ireland.

Previous winners of iBAM! Awards have included Derry’s own Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume and movie stars Liam Neeson and Gabriel Byrne.

iBAM! (Irish Books Arts & Music) is a non-profit organisation designed to fulfill the mission of the Irish American Heritage Centre in Chicago, and to help fund it.

Daniel performed at the intimate Irish Heritage Centre Theatre in Chicago at a gathering of some of the finest Irish authors, artists and musicians from around the world.

A spokesperson said: “Every single one of the 648 seats were filled with Daniel’s biggest fans, dignitaries and VIPs.”

Following his tour of the US, Daniel is currently staying in Branson, Missouri up until November 18.

Dates across Btiain will then take the local singing star up until Christmas time, ending his 2017 world tour.

Also honored at the Gala were Frank Mathie of Chicago for Media/Journalism, Timothy Egan of Oregon for Literature, Kevin Dundon of Ireland for Culinary Arts, Joan Freeman of Ireland as Person of the Year for her work with Pieta House, Mary McNally of Chicago as Volunteer of the Year, and Philip Gray of Ireland for Visual Arts, and Jim Sheridan for Visual Arts.