Danielle’s family thank public for information

The solicitor for the family of murdered Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin has extended thanks to those who provided information following a recent media appeal.

Desmond Doherty said: “On behalf of Danielle’s family we gratefully acknowledge with sincere thanks all those who have been kind and good enough to send to us all their private photographic and digital footage of their time at the Holi Festival in Goa during March this year when Danielle was there following an international appeal.

“We are collating and studying all the footage received so far and we welcome any further help from anyone who believe they can be of assistance. Police in Goa have recently confirmed to us that Danielle’s case has now been sent to the offices of the Director of Public Prosecutions in India which is welcomed.

“In the meantime, we await the final conclusions of the second post mortem carried out by the Dublin City Coroner’s Office which we expect to receive soon.

“The help and support that Danielle’s family continue to receive is of great comfort to them in this difficult and emotional time while they try their best to understand and come to terms with the legal process that is developing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family of the late Danielle met with Colin and Eithne Bell of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to offer their appreciation for their assistance and to make a €5,000 donation to the trust.

Danielle’s mother Andrea said: “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Colin and Eithne who also suffered the loss of a loved one overseas, and to also extend appreciation for their efforts and to everyone involved in the arduous process of repatriating Danielle from India.”

A number of fundraising events have been organised in order to raise money for the ‘Truth for Danielle Fund.’ This includes a night of music in Rodden’s Bar, Buncrana on Saturday, May 27.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/TruthForDanielleMcLaughlin