Darkness Into Light walk participants praised

Foyle Westminster candidate Mark Durkan has praised people across the North West for turning out in their hundreds to support the ‘Darkness Into Light’ suicide awareness walk last weekend.

Funds raised from the dawn 5km walk / run last Saturday will be used to support both Derry-based charity HURT and suicide and self-harm charity Pieta House.

Mr Durkan said: “I was delighted to see a great turnout in Derry for ‘Darkness Into Light’ – in what was an amazing show of solidarity with bereaved families and support for services and prevention.

“Too many people suffer too much by not talking about their problems or waiting for the right terms, time, circumstances or people to come along.”

He added: “We therefore need to understand more about mental health to be able to provide the best support.

“This will only be achieved through awareness-raising events like ‘Darkness Into Light’ and further mental health research – which I hope will encourage more people of all ages to express the feelings, fears and factors that really affect them.”

In Derry on Saturday, walkers, joggers and runners gathered along the city’s riverside at 4.15am dressed in yellow T-shirts to witness the dawn. The participants were treated to a rendition of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by the Encore Choir before they set off.

A similar event took place in Buncrana.