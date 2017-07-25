David Hoyle confirmed for Foyle Pride festival 2017

Foyle Pride has confirmed that performance artist David Hoyle will be heading to Derry for this year’s festival.

Organisers have said the ‘anti-drag queen’ artist will present a special performance featuring a mix of polemic, pathos, provocative politicking and high comedy.

A spokesperson for Foyle Pride said: “Hoyle is an English performance artist, avant-garde cabaret artist, singer, actor, comedian and film director.

“He came to prominence in the 1990s as the Divine David, a kind of anti-drag queen whose lacerating social commentary targeted both bourgeois Britain and the materialistic-hedonistic gay scene.”

After a time away from the limelight, Hoyle returned to TV screens in 2005 in Chris Morris’s ’Nathan Barley,’ then began performing live again under his own name.

The spokesperson said: “Hoyle’s biting satire, bravura costumes, wicked comic timing and compelling charisma remained intact.

“His performances have led him to become ‘something of a legend’ on the London cabaret circuit.

“As well as the Royal Vauxhall Tavern (RVT), with which he is most closely associated, he’s performed at the Soho Theatre, Chelsea Theatre, Battersea Arts Centre, National Portrait Gallery, Tate Britain and Victoria & Albert Museum. Hoyle is back, all right.”

Hoyle will perform on Tuesday, August 22 at Sandinos Main Room,Foyle Street, Derry. Doors open at 8pm, show starts at 9pm, with admission £5.