Dead sheep and lambs dumped causes ‘anger’

This is the gruesome discovery made in Greysteel in recent days,

Dead sheep and lambs dumped on the roadside, and in a stream on the Sheskin Road area.

Sinn Fein Colr. Dermot Nicholl.

Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Nicholl, said it’s not the first time it has occurred.

“It seems like it’s becoming a regular occurrence now,” he said, “and it’s caused a lot of anger within the local farming community.”

Colr. Nicholl said he was contacted last Thursday afternoon to say dead sheep had been dumped in the Sheskin Road area.

On Sunday he received another report of three dead lambs, and another sheep carcass dumped in a stream.

All of the animals had their indentification tags and paint markings removed, so they couldn’t be traced. Colr. Nicholl said he reported the incidents to the Department of Agriculture, while Causeway Council had disposed of the dead animals.

“I spoke with a farmer who told me the price of removing a carcass is £32.50, but once Council is finished removing these animals, £32.50 won’t look at it,” he said.

“Farmers are angry, because when they lose an animal they don’t just dump them on the roadside, or in a stream. They dispose of them properly and legally. It beggars belief why farmers would do this.

“I think it begs the question, if this is what they’re up to, should they even be farming?

“Sadly, unless someone is caught there is a little chance of prosecution but, unfortunately, it seems that’s what it’s going to take for the message to get through.

“People need to see this is not acceptable, and will not be tolerated.”

Colr. Nicholl added: “I know money might be tight, and some farmers are getting it hard, but there is a process that must be followed regarding the disposal of dead animals.”

The Department of Agriculture say “farmers are responsible for the disposal of their fallen stock”.

The Department states that fallen stock must be collected, identified and transported without ‘undue delay’.

The Department also states where a carcass is dumped on private land, wherever possible the owner of the animal will be identified and held responsible. It also states where a carcass is dumped elsewhere, including on public land or highways, and ownership of the carcass cannot be ascertained, responsibility for disposal rests with the local authority.