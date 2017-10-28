‘Death-drivers’ using Galliagh as dump

‘Death-drivers’ are using Galliagh as a dumping ground in which to burn out cars that are being used to speed around the area endangering lives, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Caoimhe McKnight, called on car owners to be more responsible when they are selling on second hand cars and urged the ‘death-drivers’ involved to desist before they kill someone.

She was speaking after two more cars were burned out in the Galliagh area this week

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Colr. McKnight said: “What happens on many occasions is once those driving about in these run-around cars think they have been spotted by police they get rid of the car as soon as possible with Galliagh unfortunately being the area of choice.

“I am calling on anyone who is selling a car to be more vigilant , especially if they are being sold cheaply, in the region of a couple of hundred pounds.

“They should check the age of the buyers and question if they believe the car is been genuinely bought to be driven safely and legally or if this person may have ulterior motives for buying it.”

Colr. McKnight said it’s only a matter of time before someone is killed.

“The community is plagued by this kind of anti-community behaviour and death-driving through the area and residents should not have to put up with it.

“It is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed with these death drivers and there is also concerns about the fire hazard of burning out the cars.

“It takes time, money and resources of not only the emergency services and the police but also of the local Council workers to carry out clean ups,” she said.