Death of Fr. George Doherty (87)

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday for Inishowen priest Fr. George Doherty, who has served the Derry Diocese for over 60 years.

The Bishop of Derry, Dr. Donal McKeown, has confirmed that Fr. Doherty passed away on Christmas morning at the age of 87.

Fr. Doherty was born on July 31, 1929 in Carndonagh.

After attending St. Patrick’s National School, Carndonagh and St. Columb’s College, in Derry, he was accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese of Derry, studying in St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Father Doherty was ordained a priest on June 20th, 1954.

His first appointment was as Curate in Greencastle, where he remained until 1957 when he was appointed Curate in Glenullin.

In 1961, Father Doherty was appointed Curate in Lavey, where he remained for two years, before moving as Curate to Dungiven.

In 1972, Father Doherty returned to his native Co Donegal, where he served as Curate in Drung.

At the end of two years, he was appointed as Curate in Killyclogher, where he served until his appointment as Parish Priest of Donagheady in 1983.

In 2004, at the age of 75, Father Doherty retired as Parish Priest, becoming Curate in Desertegney in the Parish of Buncrana where he remained until recent ill health.

Following his death on Christmas morning, Father Doherty’s remains were brought to Desertegney, where Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow (Tuesday December 27), at 12 noon.

Bishop McKeown said: “Father Doherty’s death is deeply regretted by the bishops, priests and people of the Diocese of Derry.

“May he rest in peace.”