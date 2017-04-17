Death threats over child rape accused

Two paramilitary groups have levelled credible death threats against a Derry man charged with raping a child, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

The thirty-year-old has been charged with the oral rape of a girl under the age of 13 between April 18, 2014 and April 18, 2015.

At a preliminary enquiry, the defendant’s solicitor requested an anonymity order due to the death threats that had been made against him.

An investigating officer confirmed to the court that two separate death threats issued by two different groups were deemed credible by police. The man said he had no objection to the holding of a preliminary enquiry and when asked if he wished to call witnesses or give evidence he replied: “Not at this time”. He was returned on his own bail of £750 to appear at the Crown Court on May 11.