Decision on drive-in car compound for old cinema site deferred for flood assessment

A decision on whether or not to allow the retention of a car compound on the site of an old cinema has been deferred to allow for the completion of a flood risk assessment.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee decided to defer a decision on the retention of the car lot at the old cinema at 18 Lower Strabane Road in Castlederg on Wednesday

Councillors agreed to postpone a decision until a full flood assessment is completed.